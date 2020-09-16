NOPD searching for man accused of sexual battery with a child

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are seeking the public’s help in the search for a man accused of sexual battery on a child.
Jimmie Dixon, 50, is the suspect in the crime that allegedly happened in the 2700 blk. of N. Rocheblave St. on July 28.
Anyone with additional information on this incident or on Dixon’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Special Victim’s Section/Sex Crimes Unit detectives at 504-658-5523 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.