NOPD: 15-year-old arrested in connection to Gentilly shooting that left three dead, one injured

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 15-year-old teen was arrested by the New Orleans Police Department in connection to the Gentilly shooting that occurred in a recording studio.
Three people were killed and one person was left injured after the shooting.
Police were called to the 4100 block of Rayne Street around 9:40 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 10, for a shooting. When officers arrived at the scene, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.
Three of the victims were later pronounced dead at the scene. The fourth victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg.
The shooting happened at a location being used as a music studio. Chief Shaun Ferguson says a confrontation broke out between two groups and shots were fired.
The 15-year-old was charged with three counts of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to the report.
A 19-year-old was also arrested, however, his involvement is still under investigation.
