Sally A Cat 2 Making Landfall Near Gulf Shores-Fall Front On The Way

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -As Sally makes landfall a Category 2 near Gulf Shores, she will moves away over the next day or so as drier air will build in behind it. Rain chances will be very low for the rest of the week. It will be quite warm on Wednesday and Thursday before a cold front arrives on Friday.
Behind the front a strong east breeze will build over the weekend and last into early next week. A few showers may blow by on the breeze but it will generally be dry.
Moisture may try and creep back in from the Gulf by early next week bring a better chance for showers. There is a disturbance in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico that will need to be watched for development over the next five days. Right now it has a medium chance of development.
