St. John Parish meets criteria to move into Phase 3

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) - St. John Parish President Jaclyn Hotard said the parish now reaches the state’s criteria to move into Phase 3 of COVID-19 recovery.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Sept. 11 that Louisiana would start to move into the next phase of reopening the state. St. John Parish is one of five parishes that has moved into the next phase.
Bars can now reopen in the parish after the COVID-19 positivity rate has been below five percent.
“The residents of St. John have made great progress by complying with local and state mandates, and I thank them for working together for the health of our community,” said Hotard. “Our positivity rate is less than five percent due to our strict compliance; therefore, we are able to move into Phase 3. Should our numbers warrant a change to these restrictions, we will immediately make adjustments for the safety of our community.”
Phase 3 Includes:
* Mask requirements are still in effect.
* Restaurants, businesses and churches can now operate at 75% of capacity.
* Bars can operate with table service only at 25% of capacity up to 50 patrons; anyone under is prohibited 21 from entering.
* Alcohol sales at all venues must end at 10 p.m.
* Sports events will be limited to 25% of capacity, with social distancing required and no alcohol.
* Indoor gatherings like weddings and birthday parties, can operate with 50% capacity up to 250 people.
* Live music will still not be allowed indoors.* Salons, spas and gyms can operate at 75%.
* Casinos will remain at 50% of capacity and 75% of their gaming positions.
* The governor said there will be no change in the ban on nursing home visitations.
The Department of Health is working on a pilot project that would allow outdoor visits to nursing homes, also in parishes with positivity rates of five percent or less.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.