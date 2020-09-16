STREAMING AT 10 A.M.: LSU to hold news conference on COVID-19, football gameday procedures

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Interim President Tom Galligan and other top university officials will hold a virtual news conference about the number of cases of COVID-19 on campus and how the school is working to mitigate the spread of the virus. The news conference is scheduled to take place virtually at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16.
MORE ON THE CORONVAIRUS:
LSU Athletics Director Scott Woodard is also expected to speak and explain the university’s plans and preparation for football games this fall. LSU’s first football game of the 2020 college football season is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, when the No. 6 Tigers host the unranked Miss. State Bulldogs.
The university announced shortly after last week’s COVID-19 news briefing on Sept. 9 that only 25% of Tiger Stadium’s seating capacity would be allowed in the stadium for games this season until further notice. School officials also said tailgating, a tradition synonymous with LSU and college football, would not be allowed this season due to the pandemic.
WAFB will stream the news conference live in this story at 10 a.m. WAFB’s Matt Houston will have a full breakdown of the news conference on 9News at Noon, 4, 5, & 6.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.