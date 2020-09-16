VIDEO: Hurricane Sally inflicts significant damage to Dauphin Island

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Hurricane Sally’s winds caused widespread damage to Dauphin Island, AL Wednesday shearing apart piers, docks, and portions of some buildings.
John Carpenter rode out the storm on the island and shared several pictures and videos of the aftermath.
An emergency crew rescued two people on the island after Sally ripped the roof off their home and the rest of the house began to crumble.
“As things started to peel off and fall apart, they got scared and called for assistance,” Mayor Jeff Collier said by phone. He said no one was injured.
President Donald Trump issued emergency declarations for parts of Florida, Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News Channel that Trump was in contact with the states' governors and ready to help “in every way possible.”
