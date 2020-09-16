West Bank woman rides out Hurricane Sally on the Alabama-Florida state line

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Lynn Kumpf thought her sister’s condo in Orange Beach looked like a great spot to spend a few days when Hurricane Sally seemed to be aiming her wrath at New Orleans, or the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, after the predicted path had changed, Kumpf and her family were in for quite an experience.
“I mean, this whole building was shaking,” said Kumpf, a west bank resident who rode out the storm on the Alabama-Florida state line.
She described the winds as, “blowing like crazy."
Sally packed winds of 105 miles an hour as it crawled across the Gulf, finally making landfall as a category two storm.
'We left New Orleans to get away from the winds, we thought,” Kumpf said. "We came over hear and it’s been just relentless for the last hour-and-a-half.
Kumpf had only one similar experience, Hurricane Betsy in 1965, when as a young girl she went through the hurricane at her family home.
After that, she said, “we always left the city.”
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.