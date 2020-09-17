After Sally: New video shows Orange Beach and Gulf Shores devastation

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WVUE) - Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Tourism said the area sustained significant damage and the beaches will be closed for at least 10 days.
New drone video was released Thursday morning by FOX of the aftermath, showing hotel walls blown out and beach boats among other destruction.
The area is dealing with major flooding, extensive power outages, structural damage, wide-range beach erosion, fallen trees, and many roads are closed or impassable.
“When beaches reopen, residents and visitors are strongly advised to pay attention to flags posted at all beach entry points. Weather systems can bring strong surf conditions as well as dangerous lightning,” the tourism agency said.
They advise beach goers who consider traveling to the area when it reopens:
- While the surf that comes with weather events may look “fun,” this surf is very dangerous.
- For your own safety and the safety of others, stay out of the water if we are under red flag conditions.
- Red flags mean dangerous rip currents are present; double red flags signify the waters are closed, though the beaches may still be open.
- Watch for lightning in the area and move indoors for safety.
- Please refer to https://www.gulfshores.com/beach-water-activities/beaches/beach-flag-warning-system/ for the full beach flag chart.
The closures include Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and the Fort Morgan Peninsula.
“Visitors with existing reservations for these dates should contact the hotel or company you have reservations with to understand their policies related to storms, cancelations, and rescheduling,” the agency advised.
Curfews are in place for all of Baldwin County, including Gulf Shores, Orange Beach, Fort Morgan Peninsula and nearby Foley, each evening from 7:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. until further notice.
The main bridge onto the island is closed for entry to the island until further notice except for residents with valid hurricane re-entry stickers or contractors with appropriate contractor passes.
The Foley Beach Express toll bridge and Perdido Pass bridge in Orange Beach are also closed for entry to the island until further notice.
Visitors currently in Orange Beach can depart the island heading north via the Foley Beach Express toll bridge.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.