Bruce: An Early Fall Feel On The Way With A Front Arriving

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -After a dry and almost hot day today, a change is coming as we will see our first push of an early fall feel this weekend. A cold front will sweep across the area on Friday night. Drier air and a stiff east wind will follow for the weekend and early next week. At this time it appears it will be mostly dry with only an occasional shower on the breeze blowing by from time to time.