Bruce: An Early Fall Feel On The Way With A Front Arriving

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -After a dry and almost hot day today, a change is coming as we will see our first push of an early fall feel this weekend. A cold front will sweep across the area on Friday night. Drier air and a stiff east wind will follow for the weekend and early next week. At this time it appears it will be mostly dry with only an occasional shower on the breeze blowing by from time to time.
Temperatures will be in the lower 80s for the weekend and early next week. There will be cloudy periods mixed with sun.
The tropical disturbance in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico will need to be watched. It’s likely a depression or tropical storm will form over the weekend. At this time it’s too early to say where it will track but early trends suggest it will meander in the Southwest Gulf for the time being.
