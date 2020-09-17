Cool front brings breeze and showers

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A cool front will slide across the area on Friday. There will be plenty of clouds along and behind the front. A stray shower is possible otherwise it is dry. Despite somewhat lower humidity over the weekend, there will be a chance for a breezy shower to blow by from time to time. How much rain will also depend on how far north Depression 22 moves in the Gulf.
At this time the depression is expected to become a tropical storm but stay to our south at least through the weekend.
Temperatures will be much cooler with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The weather next week will largely depend on the eventual track of the Gulf storm.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.