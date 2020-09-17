Depression 22 forms in the Gulf of Mexico

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hurricane Hunters have found a depression in the Southwest Gulf of Mexico. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Wilfred in the coming days and drift to the north. As of right now computer guidance is in good agreement that a stall and westward drift back toward Mexico or Deep South Texas will occur late in the weekend and early next week. It is too early to tell if there will be any direct impacts for Southeast Louisiana or the Mississippi Gulf Coast.