Governor’s Office says Jefferson Parish doesn’t yet meet gating criteria to open bars

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Governor’s Office says Jefferson Parish does not meet the gating criteria right now to open bars there. Only parishes with a positivity rate of 5% or lower for two consecutive weeks are allowed to do that under the new phase 3 guidelines.
The Governor’s Office announced Thursday bars that are allowed to open will now be able to serve alcohol on site for an hour longer, until 11 p.m. That’s something Jefferson Parish Council member Jennifer Van Vrancken supports and wants to see happen in her parish soon.
She’s already drafted a resolution that would allow the parish to opt in once the parish meets the gating criteria. She would like to introduce the measure at the council’s next scheduled meeting on September 30th.
“I hope that we are able to give bars the opportunity to open because they really have borne the brunt of this shut down. They’ve been out of business the longest and no opportunity to have their employees back,” said Van Vrancken.
We also spoke with a Metairie bar owner whose business has been shut down for months. She’s ready to see the parish opt in to allow bars to reopen, something she says can be done safely.
“We have the markers, we have the Lysol, the hand sanitizer, so, we can do it as well as the grocery stores or the department stores or anything else that is open right now, so yes, we are ready to open,” said Lisa Colby who owns Colby’s Cocktails.
Bars that are allowed to open can only do so at 25% capacity with no more than 50 people inside. Customers must also be seated at a table and order their drinks there.
