NCAA sets Nov. 25 for college basketball start; extends recruiting dead period through Jan. 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WAFB) - The 2020-21 college basketball season will start the day before Thanksgiving and the practices can officially begin as early as October 14, according to a report by CBS Sports.
The NCAA later confirmed the start date.
The report added though the start date is now official, it is not set in stone because if circumstances surrounding the coronavirus situation worsen, the season could be pushed back again.
The council also voted to extend the recruiting dead through the beginning of next year. The decision means recruits will not be able to attend college athletic events at universities they are considering signing with to play sports.
