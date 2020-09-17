NOPD: Mother, friend report woman missing after argument

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are looking for a woman who was reported missing by her mother, friend and boyfriend.
Danielle Garrett, 27, left a voicemail for a friend on Saturday (Sept. 12), police said. The friend tried to return the call but it was declined, then the phone went to voicemail.
Investigators said the friend informed Garrett’s mother, who contacted Garrett’s boyfriend. Garrett’s boyfriend said that he had an argument with Garrett. He did not know Garrett’s whereabouts, and Garrett has not been seen or heard from since that time.
Officers did not give an exact location, but said the woman was missing from the NOPD 5th District that covers the 9th Ward to Bywater, and other neighborhoods in that area south of the interstate.
Garrett is described as a light-skinned Hispanic female standing about 5′8″, weighing about 160 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair. Garrett has tattoos on the top of both feet, back and left bicep.
Police included an image of a vehicle similar to Garret’s vehicle – a 2005 Ford Escape bearing Michigan license plate EHB0728.
Anyone with additional information on Garrett’s whereabouts is asked to contact NOPD Fifth District detectives at 504-658-6050.
