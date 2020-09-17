NOPD: Police seeking help identifying armed robbery suspects

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is seeking help identifying and locating multiple suspects connected to an armed robbery on August 20, in the 1200 block of St. Phillip Street.
The suspects were observed on camera approaching the area where the robbery occurred. They both produced handguns and demanded the victims' property, according to the report.
They are described to be black males, one of which was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black Puma brand sweatpants with white lettering.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.
