Orleans Parish students begin return to school after delays

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Starting Thursday, some schools in New Orleans will resume in-person learning after the initial start was delayed due to Hurricane Sally.
Students were scheduled to return to school Monday after Orleans Parish’s health data was exceeding all health and safety criteria but then had to be pushed back because of Hurricane Sally.
Virtual learning actually resumed yesterday for those who opted to continue their education at home.
Thursday, students are returning to the classroom at McDonogh 42 Charter School for the first time since schools were shutdown due to the pandemic.
All PreK through 12th grade students are offered some kind of at-home learning with grades 5th through 12th offering a hybrid form of both.
Safety measures such as masks, social distancing and hand washing stations will be used throughout the school.
