Restaurant layoffs one of economic impacts of pandemic in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Business owners that we talked to say it’s been tough and in some cases, they’re barely hanging on.
The owner of Pat O’Brien’s says they were left with no choice but to hand out pink slips. The majority of the company’s 200 employees were laid off with the intention of being rehired when things change.
The owner says restrictions in phase two are putting a tremendous strain on the business and she’s frustrated. Right now, they’re open only from Friday to Sunday with limited hours. The owner’s upset. Michael Hecht with GNO Inc. says the struggle is real for plenty of New Orleans businesses and employees, especially since unemployment will run out soon.
A spokesperson for the Mayor’s office said in a statement, "We appreciate the tremendous strain this pandemic is putting on many of our residents and our businesses, and we continue to do everything within our power to stand the City back up in a way that doesn’t sacrifice the great progress that has been made. Because our people paid attention to the guidelines, we have seen improvement in our numbers --- we slowed the spread and we saved lives. We strongly support swift action at the federal level to make our residents and businesses whole and provide them with appropriate support as the country navigates this pandemic.
“As the Mayor has made clear: top priority is getting our children back in school --- resuming and sustaining in-person learning in as safe a manner as possible. That has begun this week, and our leaders need at least two weeks of data from this point before movement between phases can be considered.”
“The data is the data and the numbers are down and we should be moving into another phase of this. Everybody just wants to get back in and start making some money. It’s so upsetting,” says Shelly Waguespack. “So we have to do two things, one we have to keep making steady progress to reopening and that has to do with bringing our numbers down and hopefully getting to phase three soon, but it also means that in D.C. which would be more PPP money for businesses and more relief money for individuals because the reality is, we’re not through this yet,” says Michael Hecht. The Mayor’s office says it strongly supports swift action at the federal level to make business and employees whole.
