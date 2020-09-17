Restaurant layoffs one of economic impacts of pandemic in New Orleans

“The data is the data and the numbers are down and we should be moving into another phase of this. Everybody just wants to get back in and start making some money. It’s so upsetting,” says Shelly Waguespack. “So we have to do two things, one we have to keep making steady progress to reopening and that has to do with bringing our numbers down and hopefully getting to phase three soon, but it also means that in D.C. which would be more PPP money for businesses and more relief money for individuals because the reality is, we’re not through this yet,” says Michael Hecht. The Mayor’s office says it strongly supports swift action at the federal level to make business and employees whole.