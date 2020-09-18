Brees ready for ‘historic moment’ in Las Vegas

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) celebrates his touchdown with quarterback Drew Brees (9) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Brett Duke) (Source: Brett Duke)
By Juan Kincaid | September 18, 2020

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - This Monday night, the NFL will make its debut in Vegas as well.

A brand new stadium, without a fan to be seen will welcome the Saints in primetime. Not only is this a special moment for Vegas, but Drew Brees said he recognizes the significance of what’s about to take place Monday night.

“It’s absolutely a historic moment, right, first professional football team in Vegas, the opening of this new stadium, which I’m sure is tremendous. So yeah, there’s a lot of unique things to it and then obviously, the game itself as this is an up and coming team with a lot of talent. And it’s Monday Night Football. Obviously we want to continue to get better and take the next step ourselves as a team,” said Brees.

