Brees ready for ‘historic moment’ in Las Vegas

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - This Monday night, the NFL will make its debut in Vegas as well.
A brand new stadium, without a fan to be seen will welcome the Saints in primetime. Not only is this a special moment for Vegas, but Drew Brees said he recognizes the significance of what’s about to take place Monday night.
“It’s absolutely a historic moment, right, first professional football team in Vegas, the opening of this new stadium, which I’m sure is tremendous. So yeah, there’s a lot of unique things to it and then obviously, the game itself as this is an up and coming team with a lot of talent. And it’s Monday Night Football. Obviously we want to continue to get better and take the next step ourselves as a team,” said Brees.
