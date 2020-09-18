Business owner calls on the Mayor to open New Orleans’ economy

“The reality is that a restaurant even when it’s operating at a 100 percent capacity is really only making single-digit margins, so, it’s a real challenge right now. So, we have to do two things, one, we have to continue making steady progress toward reopening, that again has to do with keeping our numbers down and hopefully getting to phase 3 in all the parishes soon. But, it also means in that in DC we have to get another relief package out which would be more PPP money to businesses and individuals because the reality is we’re not through this yet and businesses and individuals are going to need more help,” said Michael Hecht with GNO Inc.