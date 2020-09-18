Dual-threat RB Tyjae Spears standing out for the Wave

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - His 105 yards on 11 carries were more than just numbers. On a night where it was obvious that Tulane was a little rusty in their first game, Tyjae Spears looked comfortable, despite being a redshirt freshman playing in just his fifth game.
“We love everything about him. He can catch the ball. He’s assignment sound. He’s good inside and outside. I think he’s only going to get better,” said Tulane head coach Willie Fritz.
After waiting behind guys like Darius Bradwell and Corey Dauphine, Spears, in the most humble way possible, says he’s glad it’s his turn to show what he’s capable of.
“It was very hard, but I’m very supportive. It’s not all about me. It’s about other people to. However I can support, I’m going to do so,” said Tyjae Spears.
Now that it is his time, though, the Pontchatoula product isn’t holding back.
“I’m just trying to be the best that I can be. I know and other people know that I was under-recruited, but I’m here now. And I’m going to make the best out of my opportunity here,” said Spears.
But what truly makes Spears stand out, especially to his teammates and coaches, is his unselfish nature. He’s always willing to do whatever it takes to win, even if that means putting the team’s success ahead of his own.
“Sometimes you get guys receiving passes or carrying the ball, and sometimes they don’t want to do those extra things. He’s a tough, hard-nosed competitor. He’s as good of a blocker as we’ve got,” said Fritz.
“This might sound crazy. I want to be a better blocker than runner. This off-season, I really took pride in that. Most people think of me running the ball. I want to be a blocker too,” said Spears.
It’s that type of attitude that will take Spears and this Green Wave football team a long way.
