2020 Hurricane Season officially runs out of names

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The formation of Tropical Storm Wilfred in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday marked the end of the 2020 hurricane season naming list.
In total 2020 has now exhausted all possible 21 hurricane names for the season and the official naming of storms will convert to the Greek alphabet.
The first name on the Greek alphabet list will be Alpha and that name could be used as early as today with Tropical Depression 22 poised to become a storm shortly.
This is only the second time in history that all names have been used. The other year this occurred was in 2005 when the season made it all the way to Zeta.
