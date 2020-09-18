JaCoby Stevens set to wear No. 7; Curry and Clark will wear No. 18

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU has announced the names of the players who have been given the honor of wearing its No. 7 and No. 18 jerseys.
Senior safety JaCoby Stevens will wear the No. 7 jersey after Ja’Marr Chase opted out for the season.
Stevens is going into his third season as a starter for LSU. He earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors three times in 2019 and was a second-team All-SEC selection on the national championship team. He is LSU’s leading returning tackler. In 2019, he had 92 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks.
The No. 7 jersey is a legacy that goes to the person thought to be a dynamic playmaker for the Tigers.
Running back Chris Curry and linebacker Damone Clark will both wear the coveted No. 18 jersey.
Curry, a redshirt sophomore, has played in 18 games for the Tigers. He has 46 carries for 191 yards. The best game of his career so far was a game-high rushing 89 yards on just 16 carries in a 63-28 demolition of Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff Semifinal.
Clark played his prep football at Southern Lab. As a sophomore, he played in all 15 games of the national championship season and started three of those. Finished sixth on the team in tackles with 50. He also had 4.0 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks. In his first start as a Tiger, he had a career-best nine tackles in the season-opening win over Georgia Southern.
The No. 18 jersey tradition is synonymous with success on and off the field, as well as having a selfless attitude.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.