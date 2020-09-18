La. Sports Hall of Fame announces 2021 induction class

NATCHITOCHES, La. (WAFB) - There is quite the class for the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame for 2021 with big names all over the place.
One of those big names is former East Ascension and LSU superstar defensive lineman Glenn Dorsey. He helped lead the Tigers to the national championship in 2007.
Former Saints wide receiver Marques Colston, who played a decade for the franchise during their most glorious run ever, is also part of the list. Colston was a seventh round draft pick out of Hofstra but went on to set Saints' all-time records in catches, yardage, and touchdowns.
Basketball phenom Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf, known as Chris Jackson during his playing days at LSU, will be inducted.
Southern baseball giant and former major leaguer Rickie Weeks, along with track and field coaching icon Pat Henry are also heading in.
One of the more dominant collegiate softball pitchers ever, Courtney Blades-Rogers from Belaire High School, is also set to be inducted.
The ceremony will be held on June 21, 2021, in Natchitoches.
