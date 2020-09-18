LPSO: Golden Meadow man sought in hit-and-run boat crash

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Percy Dardar is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.