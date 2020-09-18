LPSO: Golden Meadow man sought in hit-and-run boat crash

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Department is searching for 27-year-old Percy Dardar in connection to a hit and run boating crash.
Dardar is wanted on five charges, including aggravated battery and aggravated criminal damage to property.
The incident occurred at around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17 when deputies responded to the crash south of Catfish Lake in Golden Meadow.
After investigation, deputies discovered two men were traveling by boat when another boat, driven by Dardar, began to approach the rear of their boat.
Dardar then began to yell at the men, who closed down, but Dardar continued to speed before striking the other boat.
He then sped away stating he wanted to kill the men on board. One of the men in the struck boat was knocked over during the crash and treated at a local hospital.
Deputies were unable to locate Dardar at that time. He currently has warrants for his arrest.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Percy Dardar is asked to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org. Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers through the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office mobile app. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.