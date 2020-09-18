8 LSU players named to preseason All-SEC team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - Despite losing many players from its national championship team, LSU has plenty of talent on the 2020 squad, as eight Tigers have been named to the preseason All-SEC team.
Sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and senior safety JaCoby Stevens lead the way for LSU, as both are on the first team. Stingley led the SEC in both interceptions (6) and passes defended (21) last season. He was named to the second team as an all-purpose player. He also earned consensus All-America honors. Stevens finished second on the team in tackles (92), sacks (5.0), and was third in tackles for loss (9.0). He also snatched three interceptions in 2019.
Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., offensive linemen Ed Ingram and Austin Deculus, along with placekicker Cade York, were all named to the second team. Marshall is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior, who had an injury-plagued season in 2019 but was still able to haul in 46 catches for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns. York connected on 78% of his field goal tries last season. His longest was a 52-yarder at Ole Miss.
Third-team selections for the Tigers include freshman tight end Arik Gilbert and defensive tackle Glen Logan.
RELATED STORIES:
- ‘60 Minutes’ profile on LSU head coach Ed Orgeron to air on WAFB-TV Sunday
- LSU holds news conference on COVID-19, football gameday procedures
- LSU announces changes for student tickets for this football season
- LSU football season will open at 25% capacity in Tiger Stadium; no tailgating allowed during 2020 season
- Orgeron talks about strength of team, especially defense, and ongoing COVID-19 fight
- LSU faces Miss. St. for season-opener; full schedule released
- WAFB-TV will televise 3 LSU football games during 2020 season, including season opener
2020 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* - ties)
First Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
TE Kyle Pitts, Florida
OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
Trey Smith, Tennessee
Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
Landon Dickerson, Alabama
C Drake Jackson, Kentucky
WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama
Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
QB Kyle Trask, Florida
RB Najee Harris, Alabama
Kylin Hill, Mississippi State
AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
DEFENSE
DL Bobby Brown, Texas A&M
LaBryan Ray, Alabama
Big Kat Bryant, Auburn
Jordan Davis, Georgia
LB Dylan Moses, Alabama
K.J. Britt, Auburn
Nick Bolton, Missouri
DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
Richard LeCounte, Georgia
JaCoby Stevens, LSU
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee
P Max Duffy, Kentucky
RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
Second Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M
OL Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina
Deonte Brown, Alabama
Landon Young, Kentucky
Austin Deculus, LSU*
Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*
Wanya Morris, Tennessee*
Ed Ingram, LSU*
C Trey Hill, Georgia
WR George Pickens, Georgia
Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU
QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M
RB Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas
Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M
AP Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
DEFENSE
DL Kobie Whiteside, Missouri
Malik Herring, Georgia
Aaron Sterling, South Carolina
Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt
LB Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee
Monty Rice, Georgia
Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State*
Nakobe Dean, Georgia*
Ventrell Miller, Florida*
DB Kaiir Elam, Florida
Eric Stokes, Georgia
Demani Richardson, Texas A&M
Tyree Gillespie, Missouri*
Marco Wilson, Florida*
Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Cade York, LSU
P Jake Camarda, Georgia
RS Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Third Team Preseason All-SEC
OFFENSE
TE Arik Gilbert, LSU
OL Carson Green, Texas A&M
Kenyon Green, Texas A&M
Evan Neal, Alabama
Dan Moore, Texas A&M
C Landon Dickerson, Alabama
WR Seth Williams, Auburn
Elijah Moore, Ole Miss
QB Bo Nix, Auburn
RB Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss
Larry Rountree, Missouri
AP Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*
Kadarius Toney, Florida*
Christian Tutt, Auburn*
DEFENSE
DL Zachary Carter, Florida
Josh Paschal, Kentucky
Kobe Jones, Mississippi State
Glen Logan, LSU
LB Boogie Watson, Kentucky
Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt
Nolan Smith, Georgia*
Ernest Jones, South Carolina*
Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*
DB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina
Bryce Thompson, Tennessee
Yusuf Corker, Kentucky
Christian Tutt, Auburn*
Josh Jobe, Alabama*
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK Evan McPherson, Florida
P Mac Brown, Ole Miss
RS Christian Tutt, Auburn
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.