8 LSU players named to preseason All-SEC team

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (No. 24) (Source: Jacob Reeder/Jacob Reeder / LSU Athletics)
By Josh Auzenne | September 17, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT - Updated September 18 at 9:49 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - Despite losing many players from its national championship team, LSU has plenty of talent on the 2020 squad, as eight Tigers have been named to the preseason All-SEC team.

Sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and senior safety JaCoby Stevens lead the way for LSU, as both are on the first team. Stingley led the SEC in both interceptions (6) and passes defended (21) last season. He was named to the second team as an all-purpose player. He also earned consensus All-America honors. Stevens finished second on the team in tackles (92), sacks (5.0), and was third in tackles for loss (9.0). He also snatched three interceptions in 2019.

Wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr., offensive linemen Ed Ingram and Austin Deculus, along with placekicker Cade York, were all named to the second team. Marshall is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound junior, who had an injury-plagued season in 2019 but was still able to haul in 46 catches for 671 yards and 13 touchdowns. York connected on 78% of his field goal tries last season. His longest was a 52-yarder at Ole Miss.

Third-team selections for the Tigers include freshman tight end Arik Gilbert and defensive tackle Glen Logan.

2020 Preseason Coaches All-SEC Football Team (* - ties)

First Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Trey Smith, Tennessee

Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

Landon Dickerson, Alabama

C Drake Jackson, Kentucky

WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

QB Kyle Trask, Florida

RB Najee Harris, Alabama

Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

AP Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

DEFENSE

DL Bobby Brown, Texas A&M

LaBryan Ray, Alabama

Big Kat Bryant, Auburn

Jordan Davis, Georgia

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama

K.J. Britt, Auburn

Nick Bolton, Missouri

DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

Richard LeCounte, Georgia

JaCoby Stevens, LSU

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Brent Cimaglia, Tennessee

P Max Duffy, Kentucky

RS Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

Second Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M

OL Sadarius Hutcherson, South Carolina

Deonte Brown, Alabama

Landon Young, Kentucky

Austin Deculus, LSU*

Brodarious Hamm, Auburn*

Wanya Morris, Tennessee*

Ed Ingram, LSU*

C Trey Hill, Georgia

WR George Pickens, Georgia

Terrace Marshall Jr., LSU

QB Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

RB Rakeem Boyd, Arkansas

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M

AP Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

DEFENSE

DL Kobie Whiteside, Missouri

Malik Herring, Georgia

Aaron Sterling, South Carolina

Dayo Odeyingbo, Vanderbilt

LB Henry To’o To’o, Tennessee

Monty Rice, Georgia

Erroll Thompson, Mississippi State*

Nakobe Dean, Georgia*

Ventrell Miller, Florida*

DB Kaiir Elam, Florida

Eric Stokes, Georgia

Demani Richardson, Texas A&M

Tyree Gillespie, Missouri*

Marco Wilson, Florida*

Israel Mukuamu, South Carolina*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Cade York, LSU

P Jake Camarda, Georgia

RS Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Third Team Preseason All-SEC

OFFENSE

TE Arik Gilbert, LSU

OL Carson Green, Texas A&M

Kenyon Green, Texas A&M

Evan Neal, Alabama

Dan Moore, Texas A&M

C Landon Dickerson, Alabama

WR Seth Williams, Auburn

Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

QB Bo Nix, Auburn

RB Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss

Larry Rountree, Missouri

AP Jerrion Ealy, Ole Miss*

Kadarius Toney, Florida*

Christian Tutt, Auburn*

DEFENSE

DL Zachary Carter, Florida

Josh Paschal, Kentucky

Kobe Jones, Mississippi State

Glen Logan, LSU

LB Boogie Watson, Kentucky

Dimitri Moore, Vanderbilt

Nolan Smith, Georgia*

Ernest Jones, South Carolina*

Andre Mintze, Vanderbilt*

DB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina

Bryce Thompson, Tennessee

Yusuf Corker, Kentucky

Christian Tutt, Auburn*

Josh Jobe, Alabama*

SPECIAL TEAMS

PK Evan McPherson, Florida

P Mac Brown, Ole Miss

RS Christian Tutt, Auburn

