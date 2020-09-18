New Orleans expected to make announcement on prep sports Monday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The City of New Orleans said it will make a big announcement about high school athletics on Monday (Sept. 21).
Several sources have told FOX 8 the city will announce that prep football teams will be able to hold full-contact practices in Orleans Parish.
New Orleans high schools are not allowed to let players hit because of the COVID-19 pandemic, even after Gov. John Bel Edwards moved the rest of the state into Phase 3.
That phase allows contact sports to be played.
The LHSAA allowed teams to begin full contact sport practices last week, but New Orleans schools continued with non-contact practices.
New Orleans remains in Phase 2.
A spokesperson from the mayor’s office said to expect an announcement next week.
