Police searching for driver of car that struck person walking dog

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver of a vehicle that reportedly struck a person who was out walking their dog.
According to the Denham Springs Police Department, the hit-and-run happened on Sept. 13 around 8 p.m. on Myrtle Drive. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say the dog was not injured.
Police were able to gather nearby surveillance footage and believe the vehicle in the screenshots provided may be the suspect vehicle.
If you have information on this case or recognize the vehicle, call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (6876).
