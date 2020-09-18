Questions remain about 2021 carnival season

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Carnival historian Arthur Hardy typically has the answer for all things Mardi Gras but even he’s stumped on how COVID-19 will impact revelers.
“You know, a month ago it didn’t look nearly as promising as it does now but what happens next month? And the month after that,” Hardy asked.
As of now, Hardy says no Krewe has canceled their parade, but some are changing aspects of their celebration.
“Actually, about 20 percent of the major clubs in the metro area that have already decided to cancel their balls and roll over their royalty that was scheduled for this year, this year being the 2021-2022 schedule,” Hardy said.
Barry Kern with Kern Studio says they’re moving forward and building floats. He says as coronavirus cases drop in the Metro area, he believes it improves the chances for an altered carnival.
“The float builders are going full speed ahead,” Hardy said. “The super krewes are in good shape and can put on a show, there’s no problem with that.”
Meanwhile, smaller groups like Crescent City Truck Parade are struggling financially, “several of our krewes are hurting,” said Captain Kim Mercadal. “A couple of them, and it’s only a small handful of them have said ‘we aren’t riding, because we can’t afford it.’”
Mercadal says unlike other Krewes with a few members from the same family. She says her krewe has several family units.
“So, when you’ve got parents and three kids, you’re paying 5 sets of dues so it’s even worse on those families that are out of work,” Mercadal said.
She’s aware of several members who have lost their jobs because of the pandemic, “they can’t afford to spend that money on something else other than food and shelter,” she said.
Around this time, Mercadal would be finalizing insurance and handling up to 65 registered trucks. But, as of now, she barely has a dozen willing to roll.
“We have 10 registered,” Mercadal said. “I have several that are sitting back waiting for the city to make a decision.”
Fat Tuesday is earlier for the 2021 Carnival Season, this is why Mercadal says her krewe needs a decision by December.
“Everybody for floats is probably going to think differently and say 'no we can wait to till the last minute and they have that luxury and more power to them for having luxury we just don’t have it,” Mercadel said.
“There are no bad guys here you know everybody is trying to do the best they can,” said Hardy. “And people are not mad at someone so much that they are frustrated by the unknown. I know I am.”
A spokesperson for Mayor LaToya Cantrell says the administration is working with Krewes through the Mayor’s Mardi Gras Advisory Council and as Cantrell as said previously, the data will dictate the decision making for Mardi Gras 2021.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.