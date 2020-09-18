St. James Parish moving into Phase 3, reopening bars

ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - St. James Parish officials said the parish has met the criteria to move into the governor’s Phase 3, which includes reopening bars.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said Sept. 11 parishes could move into the phase if they maintain a COVID-19 positivity rate of five percent or less for two weeks.
“The residents and business owners of our parish have been complying with local and state mandates, therefore, affording us the opportunity to lift restrictions,” said Parish President Pete Dufresne. “I encourage businesses to follow the Governor’s guidelines in hopes of continuing to lessen restrictions in St. James Parish.”
Parish leaders said Friday (Sept. 18), bars shall be allowed to open under the following conditions:
- Parish maintains a percent positivity rate of 5% or less; should the parish exceed 10% positivity for two consecutive weeks, bars shall close until percent positivity decreases to 5% or less.
- Bars are permitted to operate with table service at 25% capacity up to 50 patrons; no walk-up service at the bar shall be allowed.
- Alcohol sales at all venues must end and bars must close by 11 p.m.
- Outdoor table service is allowed; no standing room capacity shall be permitted.
- All seating must be socially distanced.
For more information, please visit gov.louisiana.gov to read the Governor’s Phase 3 Proclamation.
