WATCH LIVE at 11:30 a.m.: NOPD to release video related to officer-involved fatal crash

By Tiffany Baptiste | September 18, 2020 at 10:23 AM CDT - Updated September 18 at 10:23 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department will release video related to the fatal crash in Algiers that involved an off-duty NOPD officer in August.

According to police, the officer was traveling eastbound on General DeGaulle Drive in his marked police unit when a bicyclist riding northbound on Westbend Parkway rode into the officer’s lane. The bicyclist was struck by the vehicle and later died.

As part of the NOPD’s policy, the officer who was identified as Derrick Williams was administered a drug and alcohol test that showed no signs of impairment.

The crash has since been under investigation.

Williams, who is a 24 year veteran, was reassigned pending the outcome of the investigation.

