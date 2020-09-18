Zack: Cooler days ahead but clouds, showers stick around

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The good and exciting news on this Friday is the fact we do have a cool front set to arrive just in time for the weekend but unfortunately in true 2020 fashion, the good weather behind that front will be spoiled by a tropical system in the Gulf.
Expect lots of clouds throughout the day on this Friday as this cool front begins to slide across the area. The extra clouds and even the chance for a few showers will hold our highs down a bit today, we will only manage to top out in the low 80s. Rain coverage will be around 30% with any rain activity being in the form of light showers,.
Going into the weekend we will notice this cool front as a gusty breeze takes hold and cooler air will be felt by all. The only problem is the tropical system in the Gulf will continue to push clouds and even rain into our area ruining the weather behind this first “cool” front of the year. Both Saturday and Sunday we will be dodging rain showers as highs are held in the 70s across most of the area.
As long as what will likely become Tropical Storm Wilfred remains parked over the western Gulf, our weather will remain unchanged even into next week as we remain cloudy, breezy and wet at times.
