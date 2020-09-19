Karr WR Destyn Hill weighing offers from some big-time programs

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With the LHSAA finally nailing down a date for the start of 2020 season, Destyn Hill and the Karr Cougars now know what obstacles impede their path to another title.
“Excitement was the first thing that came to mind for me. I’ve been here all summer, getting bigger, putting on weight, getting faster. Once they say we got a season, I’m ready to translate it to the field,” said Destyn Hill.
Defending Hill is problem for many a defensive back in the state. But the senior also leads off the field also.
“We’ve had a lot of talented players play here. But I think the things that made the great players even better is that they were team guys, and that’s something that he is. He’s a team guy, works hard every day. Leads by example. That’s what you need to ask these 17-year olds. Lead by example. Because when you turn on the news you see nothing but crazy stuff going on. So when you have a kid that’s doing well for himself, and doing things the right way, it’s a breath of fresh air,” said Karr head coach Brice Brown.
Hill stands 6′1″, weighing in at a 190 pounds. He’s no doubt a big target, but he also possesses another great talent.
“I think the speed, the speed play a big role in my game. I focus on a lot of route running. Once I catch the ball I’m dangerous. I really focus on speed though,” said Hill.
Hill has a final five of Oklahoma, LSU, Florida State, Florida, and Alabama. He’ll make a decision soon.
