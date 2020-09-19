Nicondra: Wet and dreary thanks to Beta

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Yet another tropical system swirling in the Gulf. Beta will meander offshore for a few days with the official forecast swinging the storm west towards Texas before it hooks back to the east still along the Gulf Coast. The storm is very sheared with some dry air getting pulled into the swirl that may prevent the previous forecasts for it to become a hurricane. All is very uncertain at this point and we will have to pay attention.