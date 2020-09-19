State Fire Marshal mourns death of Lt. Christopher Burleigh

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The State Fire Marshal’s office is mourning the death of 45-year-old Lt. Christopher Burleigh.
Burleigh passed away overnight following a long battle with illness, according to a Facebook post.
Burleigh spent 14 years with the company. He began as a supervisor in the Acadiana area, where he was from.
Burleigh then ended working with the training and education division who developed and hosted classes for SFM deputies, staff, first responder agencies and individuals with the life safety and property protection industry.
He also took part in Operation Save-A-Life, which was a program dedicated to installing free smoke alarms across Louisiana.
“Chris' dedication to the SFM, and the public it serves, as well as his flair for life, will be greatly missed,” the Louisiana State Fire Marshal said in a Facebook post.
