Tulane squanders 24-0 halftime lead, loses to Navy

“Well, a very disappointing loss. I thought we played pretty well in the first half. Had an opportunity to go up another score at halftime. We put the brakes on, played horribly in the second half in all three phases. We really didn’t do anything on offense. Defense gave up 27 points. Thought we played poorly in the kicking game. Bad effort by us, disappointing, especially in the second half obviously,” said Tulane head coach Willie Fritz.