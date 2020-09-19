Zack: Beta brings an ugly weekend of weather

For the weekend it will be a consistent breezy, rain falling across much of the area as we will have around a 100% coverage today and an 80% coverage on Sunday. The heaviest rain will be in our coastal locations and offshore as a cool front has pushed down to the coast and stalled. This will trap the tropical moisture offshore keeping the heaviest rain from penetrating inland. We still could see a downpour from time to time but the flooding rains should remain just offshore.