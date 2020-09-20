The Extra Point Week 2: Start or Sit

Without Marlon Mack, he’s likely to receive more snaps and run more routes. Philip Rivers already showed last week against the Jags that at the very least, he’s the same quarterback that likes to check down to his running backs often. That’s what made Austin Ekeler a fantasy football hero, and it could be a similar story for Hines. Jonathan Taylor will probably become the early-down back that Mack was sooner than later, but Hines still has plenty of PPR flex value this week.