The Extra Point Week 2: Start or Sit

Week two gives us a little more intel on what to expect from our fantasy rosters as a few tendencies start to form. Therefore, we can make more educated assumptions about who will have big performances this week.
START:
WR Cooper Kupp, Rams (vs. Philadelphia)
Four catches for 40 yards was a weak start, and there’s no doubt that his production is hurt by the emergence of tight end Tyler Higbee. However, I see this as a strong bounce back week for Kupp. With Robert Woods likely drawing coverage from Eagles veteran CB Darius Slay, Kupp could be the more targeted option out of the slot. Outside of Slay, the Eagles secondary is awfully suspect everywhere else.
WR Darius Slayton, Giants (vs. Chicago)
I see the fantasy “experts” still saying that Sterling Shepard is the top dog in New York, but the way that Giants QB Daniel Jones confidently targeted Slayton down field, and the success the had, makes Slayton the more desirable starting option in my eyes. He’s a solid flex start week in and weke out.
TE Jared Cook, Saints (vs. Las Vegas)
I’m going to keep banging this drum until I’m proven wrong, and I don’t think I will be anytime soon. Especially with Michael Thomas out, Cook is due more targets. Among pass-catchers not named Alvin Kamara, he has most rapport with Drew Brees and should have the better match-ups against linebackers and safeties.
QB Josh Allen, Bills (vs. Miami)
QB Josh Allen, Bills m Newton did last week with two rushing touchdowns and more than 90 yards on the ground against Miami last week. In four career games against the Dolphins, Allen has 10 pass touchdowns and three on the ground.
QB Dak Prescott, Cowboys (vs. Atlanta)
The Falcons defense is awful. Russell Wilson went off against them a week ago and had as many touchdowns (4) as he did completions. Yes, the Cowboys may have some protection issues if Tyron Smith can’t play at left tackle, meaning they’ll be without BOTH starting tackles, but I don’t see that hindering production a ton. I expect at least a two touchdown day out of Prescott, if for no other reason than because Atlanta’s pass-happy offense can turn this game into a shootout.
RB Jerick McKinnon, 49ers (vs. New York Jets)
No George Kittle and Deebo Samuel means another week with very limited receiving options for San Francisco. That’s good news for McKinnon, who will likely run more routes than usual once again. In PPR leagues, I think he has a high enough floor to warrant a flex start.
RB Nyheim Hines, Colts (vs. Minnesota)
Without Marlon Mack, he’s likely to receive more snaps and run more routes. Philip Rivers already showed last week against the Jags that at the very least, he’s the same quarterback that likes to check down to his running backs often. That’s what made Austin Ekeler a fantasy football hero, and it could be a similar story for Hines. Jonathan Taylor will probably become the early-down back that Mack was sooner than later, but Hines still has plenty of PPR flex value this week.
SIT:
RB James Conner, Steelers (vs. Denver)
Regardless of match-up, I just don’t trust Conner to finish a game, which is probably the worst fantasy football trait that you can have. And if that weren’t bad enough, he didn’t even look like the best running back on the roster last week against the Giants. Benny Snell Jr. looked more explosive and decisive, and I think it will eventually become his job if Conner continues to look a step slow or watch the game injured.
WR Mecole Hardman, Chiefs (vs. Los Angeles Chargers)
This is a no-brainer, but I’m going to continue to hammer it home until I see people understand that Hardman is HUGE gamble. You’re basically betting on one of his few targets going for a long touchdown. Hardman played just 20 snaps against the Texans, below Demarcus Robinson’s 33, and far below Sammy Watkins' 55. He’s not going to take that no. 2 WR role as long as Watkins is healthy, and there are too many other mouths to feed in that Chiefs offense.
RB Sony Michel, Patriots (vs. Seattle)
I see this becoming a high-scoring, back and forth game, if the Patriots want a chance to beat the Seahawks in Seattle. That bodes well for those starting James White, not Sony Michel. He’s extremely touchdown dependent with such limited touches, and I wouldn’t play him at all in PPR leagues.
QB Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers (vs. New York Jets)
The match-up looks great on paper, but again, the receiving options for Jimmy are few and far between. Especially if the 49ers get a lead, I see them taking the air out of the ball and leaning on their running backs.
RB Leonard Fournette, Buccaneers (vs. Carolina)
This is another case of a great-looking match-up that probably won’t yield results this week. Fournette had just six touches in week one, compared to 19 from Ronald Jones II. Not to mention, Jones was a lot more productive. At best, Fournette might steal a goal line carry, but even there, Tom Brady is always liable to steal that touchdown himself with the patented QB sneak that drives us crazy.
RB Jordan Howard, Dolphins (vs. Buffalo)
Surprise! Myles Gaskin is here to torment Jordan Howard (and Matt Breida) fantasy owners. Howard’s only fantasy production came via touchdown. Outside of that, he may not be much of a factor as we thought within the Dolphins offense.
KEEP AN EYE ON:
TE Jordan Reed, 49ers (vs. New York Jets)
Without Kittle, this could be one of the few instances where Reed has fantasy value. And with a shallow pool of productive tight ends to choose from, he could be worth the flier.
