Flooding concerns from storm Beta have parishes, rescue groups pivoting again

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With yet another storm in the Gulf threatening to bring lots of rain to the area, Storm Beta is triggering another level of response from search and rescue and storm damage groups.
“This is obviously not a typical year for the Cajun Navy and we don’t usually have simultaneous storms, simultaneous events happening at the same time not quite finished with one and already gearing up for the second,” Kenneth Turner said.
Turner is the safety lead for the Cajun Navy and says these subsequent storms changed the way they do things. He says it’s forcing them to be smarter with their resources: both with volunteers and equipment they use.
“It seems like my spreadsheet is getting longer and longer with all the contacts I’m having to make of different departments, different agencies, different states all for multiple storms, multiple issues,” Turner said.
Turner says they still have people in Lake Charles helping the recovery effort there, but says they are setting their sights on the rainmaker beta.
“We do have a lot of people volunteering, we have people who we helped in Houston with Harvey who wanna pay back the assistance we gave them, we are getting volunteers we could always use more volunteers,” Turner said.
Storm Beta will be a rainmaker according to our Nicondra Norwood. But in some senses, she says being able to prepare for multiple inches of rain ahead of time may play in our favor.
“We have to prepare for it so you can really make sure you clean out catch basins, that you know you can park your vehicle in a safe place, so those are all the things that you can monitor now and just take those regular precautions about what you need to do ahead of a heavy rainfall,” Norwood said.
Some areas, though, are already seeing the impacts from Beta, especially those areas that tend to see coastal flooding whenever there’s a strong east to southeast wind.
“We already have water going into the Florissant area. It came up quick overnight. We continue to get this east wind or easterly wind and this is what happens in St. Bernard Parish,” said parish president, Guy McInnis.
While Beta will be another headache for Louisiana, there’s still more of hurricane season left.
“Like everybody, we’re all just kind of tired or deep into the season we’ve talked about it with the idea, but this is a marathon, not a sprint,” Norwood said.
