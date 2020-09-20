JPSO investigating a negligent homicide in Avondale

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent negligent homicide in Avondale early Sunday morning.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports deputies responded around 12:45 a.m. to a report that a man had been shot in the neck with a BB gun on Elaine Drive.
According to JPSO, when deputies arrived they found the victim whose condition was deteriorating rapidly. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.
JPSO reports the victim was shot with a firearm, not a BB gun. An individual was taken into custody for questioning.
The incident is still under investigation but early reports say the shooting was negligent. No further information is immediately available.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.