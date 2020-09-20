LDH: 900 new cases of COVID-19 reported over the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -The Louisiana Dept. of Health is reporting more than 161,000 cases of Coronavirus in the state.
As of Sunday, Sept. 20, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 161,219 total cases (928 new cases)
- 5,198 deaths (26 additional deaths)
- 596 patients in the hospital
- 100 patients on ventilators
- 145,570 patients recovered (As of Sept. 16)
The state, with the exception of Orleans Parish, has entered Phase 3 of Coronavirus recovery.
Restaurants, churches, salons, spas, gyms and other businesses will be able to open at a maximum of 75 percent of their occupancy, with social distancing in place.
Parishes with a positivity rate of 5 percent or lower for two consecutive weeks may opt-in to open bars for on premises consumption.
Last Thursday, Gov. John Bel Edwards altered his Phase 3 order to allow the on premises sale and consumption of alcohol until 11 p.m. at restaurants, casinos and bars in parishes that are eligible to opt in to reopen bars.
Bars will be able to open at 25 percent capacity, up to 50 people, indoors for customers seated for tableside service. They may have no more than 50 customers outdoors, socially distanced, seated for tableside service. No live music will be allowed. All drinks must be ordered at the table and delivered by bar staff to the table.
Indoor social gatherings, like weddings or receptions, will be limited to the lesser of 250 people or 50 percent capacity of the facility. Outdoors, crowd sizes are limited to 50 percent capacity, up to 250 people, if people will be in close proximity and social distancing is not possible. Casinos will stay at 50 percent capacity.
On Friday, Sept. 18, the governor said Louisiana would work to implement new federal guidance to expand nursing home visits.
The new guidance allows nursing homes to conduct outdoor visitation with social distancing. Nursing homes located in parishes with no more than 10 percent test positivity and without any new onset of COVID cases in the last 14 days can allow indoor visitation.
The guidance also says face coverings, social distancing of at least six feet between people should be adhered to at all times and that all visitors must be screened for symptoms of COVID-19, including fever.
To date, a total of 2,225 nursing home deaths have been identified in Louisiana. These deaths make up 43.4% of the all COVID-19-associated deaths in Louisiana. Nursing homes in Louisiana have reported more than 10,000 COVID-19 cases among residents and staff. Nearly every nursing home in the state has had at least one COVID-19 case among residents or staff.
