New DSNAP schedule allows residents to apply any day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Residents in all 21 parishes who are approved for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits are now permitted to apply for benefits any day from today to Wednesday, Sept. 23.
Previously, it was divided depending on last names.
The Lousiana Department of Children and Family Services suspended the alphabet system for the time period to allow more residents to apply. This comes after they saw minimal call wait times during the first couple days of phase 2.
Residents of the 21 approved parishes who have not yet called to apply and be interviewed for DSNAP benefits are encouraged to call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center at 1-888-524-3578 any day through Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The call center will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. today (Sunday, Sept. 20) and 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday through Wednesday (Sept. 21-23).
For more information about DSNAP relating to Hurricane Laura can visit the DCF website here.
