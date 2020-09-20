Nicondra: More rain on the way from Beta

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a dreary weekend with mostly nuisance rain and some coastal flooding on east facing shores, we are not yet done with Beta. The system continues to be ragged and sheared even after a brief pulse on Sunday forecast keep it a tropical storm through landfall.
One of the issues with weaker less defined tropical systems is that there is plenty of moisture to work with and often the big rain bands can set up far away from the center. We’ve seen this with recent storms that have made landfall nearby, but brought high rain totals as far away as Alabama and Florida.
Unfortunately Beta has the potential to create a similar situation for us as the center will move inland to our west. There’s the opportunity for several more inches of rain. Up to 10″ in some coastal locations. A Flash Flood Watch begins this evening and continues through Wednesday.
The easterly winds should become more southeasterly and less intense overnight allowing the Coastal Flood Warnings to expire, but a Coastal Flood Advisory will remain in place through Wednesday as water should stay around 2 feet above normal tidal levels.
