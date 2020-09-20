Saints ready for their first road test of 2020

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For the first time this season, the Saints are playing a road game. New Orleans (1-0) is in Las Vegas to face the Raiders (1-0).
In the past, flying out would be pretty routine, especially for head coach Sean Payton. He’s been with the team since 2006, so he’s got this road trip thing down to perfection, but things are of course different in these COVID-19 times.
The team will not leave their hotel leading up to the Monday Night Football matchup with the Raiders.
“It’s a pretty sterile environment, specifically where we’re going to be at. The buses, we’re operating with more buses than normal to space out all of us on the buses. The airlines, there’s a lot that goes into this road trip and just as I said a week ago, the key for me is just keeping it simple. The guys understanding the itinerary and focusing on the main thing," said Sean Payton.
With Michael Thomas out with high ankle injury, expect to see a lot more of receiver Emmanuel Sanders. The wideout has only been working with Drew Brees for a few months, but he’s ready to get more involved in the offense against Las Vegas.
“I think my comfort level is probably about an 85. Obviously, I want it to be more but, not being able to go through OTAs and stuff like that. Obviously, I would be lying to you guys if I say, yeah, I am 100% comfortable. But I know, week by week, I am going to get more and more comfortable with the personnel, with the plays and everything. And so I am looking forward to this upcoming game to see if I can get that 85 to 90 and week by week, just like I said, just keep progressing. Because it is not an easy offense. It is an offense, that it’s a reason why they’re an explosive passing offense. Because you move around a lot, different splits, different personnel (groupings), it’s a lot of moving pieces. And so, it can definitely make your head spin. But, you know, I’m starting to grasp it more and more," said Emmanuel Sanders.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.