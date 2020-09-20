Saints ready for their first road test of 2020

“I think my comfort level is probably about an 85. Obviously, I want it to be more but, not being able to go through OTAs and stuff like that. Obviously, I would be lying to you guys if I say, yeah, I am 100% comfortable. But I know, week by week, I am going to get more and more comfortable with the personnel, with the plays and everything. And so I am looking forward to this upcoming game to see if I can get that 85 to 90 and week by week, just like I said, just keep progressing. Because it is not an easy offense. It is an offense, that it’s a reason why they’re an explosive passing offense. Because you move around a lot, different splits, different personnel (groupings), it’s a lot of moving pieces. And so, it can definitely make your head spin. But, you know, I’m starting to grasp it more and more," said Emmanuel Sanders.