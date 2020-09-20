Warren Easton primed for another run to the Dome

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s been a long and tortuous few months for the Warren Easton football team, but they’re finally back on the field, and getting ready for an October kickoff.
“I think it’s tougher on our coaches. They taking it harder than the kids. They’re ready to get after it. The kids have been good, real good. They just excited and happy to be out here. They’ve been off the whole summer and the spring. So it really hasn’t hit them yet. It’s right around the corner hopefully. So they’ll be OK, we’ll be OK,” said Easton head coach Jerry Phillips.
The Easton Eagles should have no problem getting hyped up for the regular season. Opening week, they play the Karr Cougars.
“Who do we have week one? If that’s how it happens, it is what it is. They’re just the next opponent. It shouldn’t be any motivation. We shouldn’t have to motivate our kids, they should be ready for it, and my coaches should be ready for it also,” said Phillips.
“The one thing we preach hard every day is that we need to finish. We get to the championship every year, and it comes down to the last seconds and we don’t finish. This year we’re focusing on finishing, and just executing on all cylinders of the game,” said Easton senior Ramond Stevens.
The Eagles will have a new full-time starter under center this fall, sophomore Keddrick Connelly.
“I’m very excited. The main goal, as Coach Phillips always say, one a day, one a day. Right now everybody going on. We’re going to be straight,” said Easton QB Keddrick Connelly.
“He brings a lot to the table. We don’t go to the Superdome last year without him. He came into the Lakeshore game and threw 2-3 touchdowns as a freshman. The kid is pretty good, he can spin the ball a lot. But he’s young, and to start off with Edna Karr, that’s going to be interesting for him. Coach Munchie (Legaux) does a really good job with him. He’s not going to totally run the offense yet, he’s not there yet. We have a lot of checks for him, but he can handle it,” said Phillips.
