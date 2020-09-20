Zack: Beta rain threat stays with us for several days

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tropical Storm Beta continues to churn over the Gulf as it slowly drifts towards the Texas Coast by early in the new week.
For us, it’s all about the rain as we will remain on the east side of a slow-moving tropical system over the next several days. In the short term the arrival of that front has kept the heavier, tropical rain bands offshore and that looks to remain the case today. Although we will see wet periods for most of Sunday, the heaviest rain will continue to remain offshore.
Once we move into the new week Beta will near a landfall in Texas and start to progress more northward. As this occurs our winds will go more southeasterly opening the door for the tropical bands of rain to start penetrating inland. It looks as though Tuesday and Wednesday may be the greatest threat days for heavy rainfall this week.
Eventually our weather goes back to more typical late September standards by week’s end going into next week. We are still a far way away from that though.
