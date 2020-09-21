Bar owners encouraged by JP resolution to reopen bars

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - On a gloomy day, there was nothing but good news buzzing inside Oscar’s bar on Metairie Road.
“I’m going to celebrate because all the bars that cannot open are now able to,” said owner, Victor Pizzolato. Pizzolato says this has been one of the more challenging years for business in the 30 or so years he’s been a bar owner. The only reason Oscar’s is still open he says is because they’ve been able to pivot to be a restaurant.
“We were able to reopen with a conditional license which was good without that we might not be here,” said Pizzolato.
But not all bars have been able to reopen as restaurants, he also owns electric cocktail that’s been closed for more than six months.
“It’s day-to-day, bills keep coming they’ve got to be paid,” said Pizzolato. In a unanimous vote, the Jefferson Parish council now clearing the way for small neighborhood bars and other bars to reopen again.
Councilmember Jennifer Van Vrancken sponsored the measure saying she hopes the parish continues taking steps like these to help reopen the economy.
“Some of the rules continue to baffle me. I think it’s incumbent on us to think about and find the positive path forward and safe but open up our economy again,” said Van Vrancken.
Bars will only be allowed to reopen in the parish when they meet the gating criteria: two consecutive weeks of less than five percent positivity Covid cases.
She believes that may happen in a matter of days, though if after reopening, the percent positive cases rises above 10 percent bars will be closed again.
“It’ll be important once we see the numbers start to decline that we all become very mindful of doing everything we can to keep them low,” said Van Vrancken.
“We’re in a good place here, I’m glad we’re in business here in Jefferson and it’s still day-to-day but we’re gonna get through it, got good people working for us they’re right here with us so will make it,” said Pizzolato.
Pizzolato’s very encouraged by the council’s vote, looking forward to welcoming back his customers with open arm.
“Come and support the bars if you like to have a cocktail to relax to walk a ball game to have a conversation with your friends and friendly atmosphere go and support the businesses we need it we need it,” said Pizzolato.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
Click Here to report a typo.