Body found on side of Covington roadway

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) -The body of a male was discovered Monday morning on the side of a roadway in Covington.
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says the body was found around 7:45 a.m.
Officers were dispatched to 11th Street between Soell Drive and North Street in reference to a stalled vehicle in the roadway.
When they arrived, deputies observed the body of a white male in the grass.
The remains have been turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, who will determine a cause and manner of death as well as a positive identification.
The sheriff’s office says foul play is not suspected.
