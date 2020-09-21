Body found on side of Covington roadway

By Nicole Mumphrey | September 21, 2020 at 12:24 PM CDT - Updated September 21 at 12:24 PM

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) -The body of a male was discovered Monday morning on the side of a roadway in Covington.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says the body was found around 7:45 a.m.

Officers were dispatched to 11th Street between Soell Drive and North Street in reference to a stalled vehicle in the roadway.

When they arrived, deputies observed the body of a white male in the grass.

The remains have been turned over to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office, who will determine a cause and manner of death as well as a positive identification.

The sheriff’s office says foul play is not suspected.

