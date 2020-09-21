Boil advisory lifted in Lake Charles for first time since Laura

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The boil advisory in the City of Lake Charles has been lifted for the first time since Hurricane Laura struck the area on Aug. 27.
The boil advisory was lifted at noon Monday, Sept. 21, according to a news release from Katie Harrington, public information officer for the city.
“City Water Plants are once again powered by Entergy. Extensive flushing was performed and bacteriological samples taken from the affected areas and tested by the Louisiana Department of Health/Office of Public Health were negative for any contamination.”
