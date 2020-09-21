LSU kicking off their 2020 season ‘means a lot for the state of Louisiana’

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s been such a long wait, but LSU will finally play a game this weekend. Coach Orgeron is fired up for not only his football team, but the state of Louisiana.
“No question. I think that LSU, as I was born and raised, everybody lives for Saturday afternoon, Saturday night, Death Valley, to be able to see those Tigers play again, gather around the TV, cook some gumbo, make some crawfish etouffe, have some parties, going back to doing the things we can, obviously following the COVID-19 protocol, but getting back to a sense of normalcy, I think, is going to mean a lot for the state of Louisiana and all the great LSU fans we have out there and especially our football team. Our football team has been working hard, under extreme pressure,” said Ed Orgeron.
The Tigers are only ranked No. 6 in the country right now, pretty low for a defending national champ.
“I kind of love it. You know, I call it internal fuel. I digest it. It makes me want to work harder. And, you know, there’s questions. You know, hey, they lost Joe Brady, they lost Joe Burrow. They lost Ja’Marr Chase. You hear it all. We know what goes on here. We know it’s the core of our program here. I’ve got some great coaches, we got some great players. We believe in ourselves. But you know what, at LSU, the standards are very high. The expectation is very high. You gotta prove yourself every game, every game day. So that’s the joy of being here that everybody expects you to win, expects you to be great, and that’s the type of school you want to be at,” said Orgeron.
Tigers will host Mississippi State on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.. LSU is a 16.5-point favorite.
