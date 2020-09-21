New Orleans S&WB updates pump capacity as heavy rains move into the area

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans posted an update Monday regarding pumping capacity in the city.
Heavy rain is anticipated through at least mid-week.
One pump at Drainage Pump Station 7 in Lakeview is under repair.
That means 98 of 99 drainage pumps available for service.Two constant-duty pumps are out of service, but those are smaller units used to regulate groundwater in canals and are not large enough to be critical during a flood fight.
Turbines 1, 3, 4 and 6 are available for service, as well as all 5 Electro-Motive Diesel (EMD) generators. One underpass pump at Press Drive is under repair.
Underpasses should be avoided during severe weather because they are prone to flooding.
